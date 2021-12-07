Reviewing Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNABY) & Its Peers

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS: TNABY) is one of 83 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tenaga Nasional Berhad to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s competitors have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Berhad $10.47 billion $1.09 billion N/A Tenaga Nasional Berhad Competitors $7.62 billion $558.89 million 10.13

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Berhad 8.47% N/A N/A Tenaga Nasional Berhad Competitors -11.69% 7.87% 2.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 83.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tenaga Nasional Berhad Competitors 890 4163 3512 96 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenaga Nasional Berhad has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Tenaga Nasional Berhad competitors beat Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

