Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVHU) Shares Down 0.4%

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 2,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 110,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 1,408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.