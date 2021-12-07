ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.02. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 198.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter worth $89,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 976,408 shares in the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

