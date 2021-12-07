Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €83.00 ($93.26) price target from research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.09% from the stock’s previous close.

RHM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($150.56) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($133.71) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €112.91 ($126.86).

Rheinmetall stock traded up €1.30 ($1.46) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €81.30 ($91.35). 111,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €84.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €83.25. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €74.00 ($83.15) and a fifty-two week high of €93.80 ($105.39). The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

