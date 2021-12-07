Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

RYTM opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $465.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

