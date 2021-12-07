RichQUACK.com 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.87 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $131.05 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00057796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.08 or 0.08490879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00059482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,420.13 or 0.99907125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00077342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002671 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

