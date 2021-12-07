Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.12 Million

Brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce sales of $23.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.48 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $151.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.76 million to $152.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $107.43 million, with estimates ranging from $92.62 million to $116.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

RIGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 366.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 339,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 78,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 122,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIGL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 28,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,386. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.62 million, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

