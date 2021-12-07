Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lifted to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIO. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

