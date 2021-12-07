RiverTree Advisors LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $110.44. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,574. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

