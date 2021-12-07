RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.34.

Shares of AMH opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

