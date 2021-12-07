RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2,525.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $341.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $347.04. The company has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

