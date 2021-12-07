RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,961,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,615,000 after purchasing an additional 163,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after buying an additional 1,921,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,646,000 after purchasing an additional 318,909 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 56.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after acquiring an additional 793,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 74.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,755,000 after purchasing an additional 755,963 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $701.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.57.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

