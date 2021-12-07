Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.40% of Q2 worth $18,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,590,000 after purchasing an additional 114,469 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Q2 by 208.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Q2 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,380,000 after acquiring an additional 141,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,670,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $4,910,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,498 shares of company stock worth $14,635,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

