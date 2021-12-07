Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 187,970 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.21% of PulteGroup worth $24,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

