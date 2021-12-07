Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $21,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in EMCOR Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 179,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.73 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $121.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.