Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 461,429 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,429 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $18,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,530,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,259,206. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.17 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 313.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

