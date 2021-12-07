Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $133,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $3,733,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 559,325 shares of company stock valued at $56,528,285 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.88. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

