RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives 21.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 21.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get RocketLab alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

RKLB stock traded up 0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,744. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RocketLab has a twelve month low of 9.50 and a twelve month high of 21.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 14.42.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.