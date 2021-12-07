Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107,384 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 106,415 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $397,485,000 after acquiring an additional 152,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $11,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 64.37%.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
