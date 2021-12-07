Rogers Communications to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.03. The company had revenue of C$3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.69 billion.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

