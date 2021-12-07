Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 813,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $28,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 388,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,919. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

