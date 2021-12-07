Rosenblatt Securities Trims Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Target Price to $27.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 90.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 3.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $53,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $499,888.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,213 shares of company stock worth $2,174,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 638,236 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 10.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,942,000 after acquiring an additional 275,702 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 1,648.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 173,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

