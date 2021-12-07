Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$44.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $28.78 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

