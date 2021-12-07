Royal Bank of Canada Has $509,000 Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth $729,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 324.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 162,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $366.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.73. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.