Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $112.88 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $107.62 and a 52-week high of $133.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.95.

