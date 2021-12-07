Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Reaches $0.0757

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $2.90 million and $272,913.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,296.63 or 0.08394175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00058758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,280.45 or 1.00184715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00077265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,249,262 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

