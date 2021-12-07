Russell Edward Hallbauer Sells 20,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,743,278.72.

TKO stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.71. 863,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,777. The stock has a market cap of C$769.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.49.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 3.3600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating and set a C$140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.00.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

