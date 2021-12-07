Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($35.06) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.92 ($35.87).

SZG opened at €27.30 ($30.67) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.96. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €15.08 ($16.94) and a twelve month high of €35.08 ($39.42).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

