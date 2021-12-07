Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.69.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.93. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 39.27.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

