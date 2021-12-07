Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Head to Head Review

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Santa Cruz County Bank alerts:

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and S&T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Cruz County Bank 30.72% N/A N/A S&T Bancorp 31.32% 9.51% 1.20%

9.6% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and S&T Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Cruz County Bank $55.91 million 3.71 $17.55 million $4.84 10.05 S&T Bancorp $380.18 million 3.24 $21.04 million $2.85 10.98

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Cruz County Bank. Santa Cruz County Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Santa Cruz County Bank and S&T Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A S&T Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

S&T Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.82, suggesting a potential downside of 4.68%. Given S&T Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe S&T Bancorp is more favorable than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Dividends

Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Santa Cruz County Bank pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S&T Bancorp pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

S&T Bancorp beats Santa Cruz County Bank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R. Chappell, David V. Heald, Stuart Mumm, Joseph Anzalone, Kate Chen, Fred Chen, Mark Holcomb, George Ow, Jr., Tila Bañuelos Guerrero, Marshall Delk, Steven G. John, Louis Rittenhouse, Victor Bogard, George R. Gallucci, Mateo Lettunich, Frank Saveria, Anthony Campos, Rebecca Campos, Thomas N. Griffin, Robert Lockwood, Robert Yonts, Bjorg Yonts, Charles Canfield, William J. Hansen, and William Moncovich on September 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions through its registered investment advisor. The company was founded on March 17, 1983 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.