Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 169,532 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,532 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.73% of Sealed Air worth $60,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,012,000 after acquiring an additional 135,138 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 24.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 572,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,741,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after buying an additional 175,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

SEE traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $64.61. 3,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

