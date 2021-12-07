Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 1,794 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 350.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,484. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.61. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

