Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,948 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $149,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $21.02 on Tuesday, hitting $586.00. 22,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $530.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.28 and a twelve month high of $577.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.11.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

