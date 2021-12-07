Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $2.69 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,995 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,688,000 after acquiring an additional 186,456 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after buying an additional 1,573,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,198,000 after buying an additional 504,696 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after buying an additional 1,165,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,356,000 after buying an additional 33,483 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DT traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 22,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,776. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,412,811 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

