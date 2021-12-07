Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $35.51 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $35,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 26,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.55 and its 200-day moving average is $190.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

