Sarasin & Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,053,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 306,254 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.3% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $229,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,488 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,775,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,583 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TSM traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.72. 120,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,754,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $102.20 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $631.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

