Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Up 9.3%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.25. 3,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 230,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on STRC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a current ratio of 51.34.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

