Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Sasol stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. Sasol has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sasol by 659.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 297,569 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the second quarter worth $3,204,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the third quarter worth $3,373,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 730.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 164,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 54.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

