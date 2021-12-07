Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

