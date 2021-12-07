Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Up to $47.14

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.14, but opened at $50.98. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $50.98, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

