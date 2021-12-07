Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

