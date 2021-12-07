Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 359.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.14.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $205.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $188.00 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

