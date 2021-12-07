Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,483,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,926,000.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $67.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.