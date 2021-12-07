Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,712,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,857,000 after buying an additional 298,212 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $166.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.22. The company has a market capitalization of $230.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

