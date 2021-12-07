Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJ. DA Davidson upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 10,882 shares of company stock worth $658,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ stock opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

