Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after buying an additional 1,209,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,170 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after acquiring an additional 238,735 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $109.34 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

