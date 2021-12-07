Sciencast Management LP Boosts Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 19.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kirby by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 163,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,978,000 after acquiring an additional 58,010 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 458,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kirby by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $71,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of KEX opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

