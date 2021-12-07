Sciencast Management LP Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,206 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

