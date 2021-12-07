Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,217,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 80,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $361,364.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NYSE UNFI opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.36. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.