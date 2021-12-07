Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of HLF opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.